John David Cegielnik, of Chubbuck, passed away peacefully with his family surrounding him on March 13, 2019.



John was born April 21, 1936 in Owen, Wisconsin. On February 27, 1965 he married the love of his life, LaVerne, at Holy Rosary in New Holstein, WI. They soon started their family and had 3 beautiful daughters - Katherine, Loretta, & Janine. John moved his family to Pocatello from Fond du lac, WI in 1977, and was working at Bucyrus Erie at the time. After Bucyrus Erie he worked at Morton Thiokol where he would retire from.



John had 3 grand daughters and 2 grandsons who he loved dearly and enjoyed watching them grow up.



Every Sunday you could find John sitting in front of the TV rooting for his Green Bay Packers. There wasn't a bigger fan out there than John! When the Packers weren't playing, you would find him watching Nascar, the Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and golf.



As an avid hunter, fisherman, and wood worker, he was always on the go. Once he retired you would always find him at the Farmer's Market selling his wood working crafts. In the mornings, rain or shine, he would meet his fellow walkers at the mall to walk and visit over coffee. John served in the Army Reserve and was later discharged.



John is preceded in death by his mother Bernice Cegielnik, mother in-law & father in-law William and Emaline Thede, son in law Darrell Brunson, brother Raymond Cegielnik, sisters Olga Paul & Loraine Thorten, brother in law Clifford Reinemann, sister in law Laura Bangert, brother and sister in law Alice & Elwood Hintz, nephews Steven Kromm, Brian Thede, Timmy Thede, and Michael Thede.



John is survived by the love of his life, LaVerne H Cegielnik, daughters Katherine (Gary) Petersen, Loretta Dugan, and Janine Grace, grandchildren Jennifer Brunson, Jesse Cegielnik, Michelle Dugan, Hailey Dugan, and Braxtyn Grace.



The family would like to invite family & friends to a viewing on March 29th 5:00-7:00pm at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd, and the funeral on March 30th at 11:00am at St. Anthony's church, 524 N 7th, with a viewing an hour prior starting at 10:00am. The burial services will be at a later date in Wisconsin.



Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019