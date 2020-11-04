John Bullock, a loving son, brother, father, and husband left this earth on July 3rd, 2020 at the age of 51. John was a native Idahoan and resident of Avondale, AZ.



John is survived by his mother, Nancy Bullock; his children, Darian and Devin Bullock; his siblings, Heather and Keith Bullock; and his wife of 7 years. He is predeceased by his father, Edwood Bullock; his grandparents Lorraine and Woodrow Bullock.



John was born in Pocatello, Idaho on November 26, 1968 to Edwood and Nancy Bullock. He graduated from Highland high school in 1987. John joined the Army after graduation and served his country as an Army combat medic. After the Army he worked for UPS for the remainder of his time here.



John was a devoted father. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He especially enjoyed duck hunting and his hunting dogs. He was a kindhearted man and would give you anything you asked for despite the cost. He was a Godly man and involved in church activities. He was passionate about and shared his faith with others. He is deeply missed by his friends and family. His most quoted scripture was Galatians 2:20, I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me...



Graveside service: 11/7/20, 2:00 pm, Lago cemetery, Lago Idaho. Pastor Jeff Fadness will officiate. For contributions, give to the American suicide prevention foundation. Please, if attending bring mask and observe social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store