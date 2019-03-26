JOHN FREDERICK BAILEY, age 70, died 22 March 2019, fighting cancer in his home in Chubbuck, ID, surrounded by his family. John was born 7 December 1948, in Bellefountine, OH, to Robert and Ruby (Weissinger) Bailey. His brothers are Carl (Iris), Idaho Falls, ID; James (Rebecca), Anaheim Hills, CA; and Joseph (Lois), Pocatello, ID.



The family moved from Ohio to Anaheim, CA, when John was 12 years old. John graduated from Magnolia High School. After graduation, he became an electrostatic painter and painted office furniture in many offices and hospitals in CA and CO. John enjoyed life in CA, going to football and baseball games and golfing with his brother Jim.



John was partially paralyzed from an auto accident at age 29 and spent a year hospitalized for physical rehab. After the accident John lived with his family and never married.



John LOVED children and animals and was an amazing uncle to many nieces, nephews, and many great-grand nieces and nephews. He always had a smile for everyone, was easy going and never complained. He enjoyed the small pleasures of life.



When his parents retired, the family moved to the Mink Creek area of Pocatello, ID. He enjoyed traveling and fishing in his camper around the West. John enjoyed target shooting with his brothers and Dad. About 15 years ago the family moved to Chubbuck. ID, where John helped care for his ailing Father. John was a true and constant companion to his mother for the last decade.



A viewing will be held on Fri, Mar 29th, from 6 to 8 pm, at Downard Funeral Home, 241 N. Garfield, Pocatello, ID. The funeral service will also be at Downard Funeral Home, on Sat, Mar 30th, at 12 pm, with a viewing and family gathering to begin at 11 am.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Travis Neilson and the nurses of Encompass Hospice for their care of John. Published in Idaho State Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary