Our sweet father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, John Garry Matson, 87, was reunited with his loving wife who he missed dearly, on May 24, 2020. He passed away at his daughter's home, surrounded by his loving family, in Chubbuck, Idaho.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, there will be a public (walk by) viewing at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 9-11 AM. This will be followed by a private service held at Valley View Cemetery in Rockland, Idaho. A live stream, (if available) will be provided by Wilks, beginning at 1 PM, and the recorded service will be available on their website.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at wilksfuneralhome.com. His obituary in its entirety is also visible there as well. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humanitarian Aid Fund with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 27, 2020.