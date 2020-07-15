John Gerry Neeser, 72, of Idaho Falls, held his daughter's hand as he passed from this Earth on July 10, 2020 at Morningstar Assisted Care.
Gerry was born on February 9, 1948, in Pocatello to William T. and Berneda M. Buttke Neeser. He attended school in Pocatello, graduating from Highland High School in 1966. After, he enrolled at Idaho State University for one year and joined the crew at Joe Campbell Construction Company in Pocatello, where he worked for 20 years. Gerry enjoyed construction, especially operating heavy machinery. He also worked for Bucyrus Erie in Pocatello.
In October 1970, he married Vivian Harris of Pocatello. To this union four children were born: Adam, Crystal, Jacob and Jason. They later divorced. In September 1976, he married Paula Hansen, and to this union Joshua was born. Gerry loved Paula's three daughters as his own. They later divorced.
Gerry then moved to Puyallup, Washington where he lived and worked in construction for several years. Additionally, he was employed by a casket company, taking pride in each one he built. Eventually he signed on with Lowe's Home Improvement, where he stayed until retirement in 2015. In Puyallup he reconnected with Jo Olsen of Pocatello, and the two enjoyed many happy years together in Washington and Eagle Point, Oregon. Gerry considered Jo's children and grandchildren as his own, making many memories as "Grandpa Gerry". They separated in 2006.
In 2009, Gerry returned to Idaho, where he was able to transfer to Lowe's and spend more time with family. In January 2020, he suffered a fall and required additional help in assisted care. As symptoms of dementia increased, he moved into a memory care facility in May. He was under the care of hospice when he passed.
In his free time, Gerry enjoyed classic cars, sci-fi movies and crime shows, woodworking, fishing, hunting, camping and trapping with his father in his early years. He loved road trips, visiting new places, and time with family. To the very end he loved car rides, especially for an ice cream sundae or hamburger and good conversation. Gerry was exceptionally proud of his children and grandchildren, learning of their achievements and attending school functions.
Our family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Community Hospital, Dr. Bennett, Dr. Willardson, Dr. Haderlie, Dr. Sewell, Good Samaritan Skilled Nursing, Gables of Idaho Falls, Visiting Angels, Morningstar of Idaho Falls and Alliance Home Health and Hospice for aiding in his care and helping dad be comfortable until the end.
Gerry is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Billie and Mardell, brother Fred, and son Adam. He is survived by his brother Guy of Missouri, children Crystal, Jacob, Jason, and Joshua, and grandchildren Kristina, Connor and Emma, and several nieces and nephews he loved dearly.
Private services will be conducted by Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com
