John Laren Noble was born on Aug 2, 1945. He was the youngest of 3 children born to John Evans Noble and Ruth Edna Lusk of Pocatello, ID. Laren passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 from kidney disease and cancer.



Laren was raised in Pocatello and graduated from Idaho State, receiving a degree in Spanish Education. He learned the trade of painting from his Uncle Ben Lusk which became his primary occupation throughout his life.



Laren was a dedicated servant to The and served as Bishop, High Counselor, and an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. He served a two-year church service mission in the Pocatello Stake. Laren received the rank of 1st Lieutenant from the Army National Guard before being honorably discharged in 1978. Musical performance and sports activity brought joy to Laren's life and he was active in these types of community events. He was also involved in anything his children and grandchildren participated in. Laren loved traveling and was blessed to partake in many adventures with his loved ones.



He never met a stranger and he always made a friend.



Laren is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean Hascall; children, Kim (Brent (Chapman), Chris (Adam Pereira), John Brandon (Echo), Katie Ford; 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father; mother; sister, Joyce (Moe Darner), and sister, Lael.



A viewing will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID.



Services will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11 am at the LDS church, 655 S. Grant Ave. Pocatello, ID 83204, with a viewing one hour prior.



Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5thAve. Pocatello, ID.



Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500 Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary