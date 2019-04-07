|
|
John Randall Berthelson passed away on March 19, 2019 at his home in Pocatello, Idaho with his son Ryan and wife Patty Watanabe by his side. His battle with cancer is the one battle he couldn't win.
A complete obituary is available at the Cornelison Funeral Home website: www.cornelisonfh.com
A celebration of life will be held at the Pocatello Trap Club on Saturday, April 13 from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. The trap club is located by the Pocatello Airport, follow the signs posted for the trap club as you go toward the airport entrance.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019