Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cornelison-Henderson Funeral Home
431 N 15Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 232-0542
Resources
More Obituaries for John Berthelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Berthelson


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John R. Berthelson Obituary
John Randall Berthelson passed away on March 19, 2019 at his home in Pocatello, Idaho with his son Ryan and wife Patty Watanabe by his side. His battle with cancer is the one battle he couldn't win.

A complete obituary is available at the Cornelison Funeral Home website: www.cornelisonfh.com

A celebration of life will be held at the Pocatello Trap Club on Saturday, April 13 from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. The trap club is located by the Pocatello Airport, follow the signs posted for the trap club as you go toward the airport entrance.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now