John Ryan Bohler, 72, passed away November 1, 2020 at his home in Pocatello.
John was born November 28, 1947 in Rupert, Idaho to Lee Bohler and Virginia Praegitzer Bohler.
John grew up in Baldwin Park, California and received most of his education there. He enlisted in the Air Force and served his country in southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.
John moved to Pocatello in 1974 and worked for the railroad as a machinist until his retirement.
He was a member of a bowling league and also enjoyed flying, hunting and fishing during his younger years.
John is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Regina and Michael Hunter of Pocatello; his son Jason John Bohler of Salem, Oregon; and grandchildren, Alisha Madison Hunter of Santa Maria CA, Emily Bohler and Hailey Bohler of Oregon, Caitlin Rebecca (Corey) Dilworth of Oregon..
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Virginia Bohler; and his companion of thirty years, Denise Herbst.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Grove City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.