John Edward Taylor, PhD. 72, died quietly in his sleep on April 19, 2019 in Framingham, MA. He was born in Montpelier, ID in 1947 to Jack and Enid Taylor (both deceased). He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1965, and met and married Barbara Streeper Taylor, also of Pocatello in 1969 (Divorced in 2010). He is survived by four daughters, Janna Taylor (Jim Carretta) of Beverly Hills, CA; Robyn Taylor Granda of Salt Lake City, UT; Liegh Taylor Acosta (Patrick Acosta) of Winston-Salem, NC; and Stephanie Taylor of Petaluma, CA. He also leaves nine grandchildren and one greatgrandson as well as his sister Jacqueline Taylor Voyles (Bud Voyles), of Orem, Utah. John received his PhD in Psychopharmacology from University of the Pacific in Stockton, California after which he did a post-doctoral fellowship at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. For thirty years he was the Director of Discovery for a French pharmaceutical company and was the architect for groundbreaking drugs to treat Cancer as well as Diabetes. When he wasn't in the laboratory he enjoyed skiing and was an avid runner, having finished the Boston Marathon ten times. He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, keen intelligence, and loyalty to friends and family, In honor of John's long career to combat the ravages of Cancer, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate on his behalf to the at . Published in Idaho State Journal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary