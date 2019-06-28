Jose Hermeregildo Maldonado, 73, of Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019.



A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on the 30th of June, 2019 at Lower Ross Park Pavilion in Pocatello, ID.



Jose was born June 11th, 1946 in Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico. In 1959 at the age of 13 Jose came to the United States with his mother and two younger siblings. In 1964 Jose met the love of his life Maria M. Hernandez in Pocatello, Id. They went steady for 3 years, and on November 18th 1967, they were married in Pocatello, ID.



Jose started working for Union Pacific Railroad in 1968. In 1980, he became a United States citizen. He went on in life working, and living between Pocatello, and Minidoka ID, and after 39 years of service to Union Pacific Railroad, he retired as a Tie Gang Supervisor. After his retirement Jose returned to Acuna Mexico to fulfill his dream of having a ranch, and to spend his days doing what he loved. Raising horses. He was beloved, and respected by all in his family, and the community around him. He was a hard worker, a giver of advise, and always gave a helping hand to anyone that asked. His greatest Love was that for his family. He would tell you that everything he accomplished in life was for his wife, children, and grandchildren.



Jose is survived by his wife Maria M. Maldonado, Son and Daughter in Law Ruben Maldonado and Toni Maldonado, Daughter and Son in Law Lisa Flores and Eleuterio Flores. Grandchildren Jose Antonio Flores, Victoria Maria Maldonado, Ruben Santiago Maldonado, Yesenia Eduviges Flores, Janelly Elizabeth Flores, Elias Antonio Pedraza, Angelica Lee Anna Pedraza. 3 brothers, and 4 sisters.



Jose is preceded in death by his younger brother Ruben Maldonado, younger sister Elizabeth Maldonado, Father Jose Juan Maldonado, Step Father Juan Jose Nerio, Mother Elvira Nerio Chapoy, Nephew Juan Carlos Maldonado.



Flowers, or memorial donations, may be sent to Ruben Maldonado 472 Chesapeake Ave. Chubbuck, ID. 83202.



The family of Jose wish to thank family and friends for all their support. Special thanks to Juan and Angie Hernandez, and Mario and Glenda Hernandez for organizing Jose's celebration of Life. Published in Idaho State Journal on June 28, 2019