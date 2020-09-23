1/
Joseph Paul Sekot
1935 - 2020
Sekot- Joseph Paul Sekot, 85, passed away on September 03, 2020. A rosary and celebration of life will be held on Friday September 25th at 7:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot. A funeral mass will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Saturday the 26th at 2:00 p.m.

Published in Idaho State Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Rosary
07:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Bernard’s Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Memories & Condolences
September 22, 2020
Joe was a really good friend. When kook come to Idaho I always took lunch to him. We always had fun.
Bonnie Evans
Friend
September 22, 2020
Such a sweet, kind and funny man. Love and prayers for the family. I love you guys!
Justine Shafer
Friend
September 22, 2020
I’m Joe’s sister Marie, the third oldest of his siblings. Joe was a wonderful brother! He was a inspiration to me and my siblings and cousins. We all looked up to him with respect. We didn’t live in the same state. We always keep in touch with each other by phone . Joe had great memories of Dawson, our home town, we left Dawson when I was 10 and Joe was 15. He remembered the town and the people there more than I did. Although I too had great memories of Dawson. We would talk for hours about them and the crazy times and thing he did and made me laugh!! He also Was interested in Our genealogy . He wore a book about our family history. Which was very interesting! We would also talk about that and tried so hard to find history about our Grandfather Sekot that we never got to know. We had are silly argument as siblings when we were young. He would get a little inpatient with me. Which I probably deserved. I sure will miss him and the calls we had. I love you brother! Until we see you again in the heavens give my love to Mom , Dad, our Mikie , Rob, Yvonne, Mercy and all our loved one. Your sis, Marie
Marie Martinez
Sister
September 22, 2020
All of our prayers go out to all of you. Uncle JoJo was a great man and raised a wonderful family. He is back with family and I am sure they are all talking about old times.
Joe and Sheila Montano and famiky
Family
September 21, 2020
Love you Gpa!
Alicia Lindsay
Family
September 21, 2020
September 15, 2020
We are so sorry with Joe’s passing! He was a good man and has such a wonderful family! He will be missed by all! God bless all his family and friends!!
Michael and Charlotte Martinez- Perry
Family
September 15, 2020
My heart is sadden for the loss of my beloved Nino. I have so many fond memories of him & all the Sekot family. My deepest condolences to you Steve & Joey & all of your Beautiful family. I wish I could be there for his services. I will be there in my heart. May you Rest in peace Nino JoJo. You are now flying high with Nina Mercy & Yvonne
Jolene Chacon
Family
September 15, 2020
I first met Joe when he joined our group, Reactor Components Design, Fast Flux Test Facility Engineering at Westinghouse Hanford Company in Richland, Washington at the Hanford Site in the early 80's. I was tickled to meet a fellow New Mexican. I was born just a few miles away in Raton in 1950 when he was still living in Dawson. I was raised east of there around Des Moines. Later, he returned to Idaho with EG&G and I followed a few years later with Westinghouse. We eventually hooked up again in our careers. Then, in our retirements, we would see each other frequently at what I called the Every-Other-Friday Old Fart's Lunch at Plum Loco in IF. I picked him up a couple of times to make sure he got to join us in telling tall tales of our careers. Of course our own conversations turned to New Mexico. Whenever I returned from NM visiting family, I would share photos of what my Dad called "God's Country". We would share web links and refer to each other books of the history of the area. We would miss the food not only of NM but also of our shared Middle Eastern ancestry (Greek/Lebanese--close enough). He told me that at Easter, his job was to make the bread for the family dinner. I'm sorry I never got to try his bread. Not only was Joe a true gentleman, he was a Gentle Man. He spoke softly, so when he did, the tables would go quiet so we could hear him. It seemed also when he spoke, it was always with a smile. I will miss him.
Ron Lujan
Friend
September 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I know this has been a rough year for the Sekots and the Lindsays and our prayers are with you always. I will miss our monthly calls between Joe and myself and only have fond memories. God Bless Always
Vince Valdez
Family
September 14, 2020
September 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Your dad was my uncle and my cousin, more cousin. He lived with us when he was a child. He had a wonderful affect on my brother, Vince, and I and will be truly missed.
Valerie Valdez Medina
Family
September 13, 2020
Dear Sekot family, Joe had a tremendous affect on my life. He hired me at INL in 1988 and he treated me so well during the years I worked for him. He encouraged me. He made sure I had interesting and rewarding jobs. He shared with me several technical manuals that I use to this day. I think of him regularly and am so grateful to have known him.
Joe Palmer
Coworker
September 10, 2020
Joe was a good man. He was always very kind. The Karau family sends their condolences to the Sekot family.
Fred Karau
Friend
September 10, 2020
