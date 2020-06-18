Joshua Daniel "YOSHI" Lundquist of Pocatello, Idaho suddenly passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho. He rocked into this world during a blizzard on January 5, 1975 in Rexburg, Idaho, the son of Kevin Stuart and Susan Terry Lundquist. Yoshi grew up on a farm, but always was an avid music lover. He submerged his life in music; from becoming an accomplished pianist, to making killer mixed tapes, he ended up pursuing his life passion by becoming a DJ. Yoshi attended schools in Rigby, Idaho and was a graduate of Rigby High School. He continued his education by attending Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. He worked as a DJ at the Center Street Bar in Pocatello, Idaho, for 15 years where he was well-known and beloved. Yoshi is survived by his daughter, Caitlynn Ryleigh Lundquist and his devoted best friend and mother of his daughter, Savannha Bartley of Pocatello, Idaho. His parents, Kevin (Bonnie) Lundquist of Rigby, Idaho and Susan (Mike) MacConnel of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Siblings, Melissa Lundquist of Sebastopol, California, Stephanie (Matt) Silvester of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Ashlee Barrington of Rigby, ID Tom Lundquist of Rigby, Idaho, Michael Lundquist of Costa Rica, Ian MacConnel of Pullman, Washington, Nate MacConnel of Wennatchee, Washington, and grandmother, Sandra Lundquist of Rigby, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Grace Terry and Gary Lundquist, along with two brothers, Nathan and Tory Lundquist. A memorial service will be held in Yoshi's honor on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the LaBelle LDS Church Pavilion (4223 East 528 North, Rigby, Idaho 83442). The family will meet with friends prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 West Main Street, Rigby, ID 83442). A fund has been set up to benefit Yoshi's daughter. Donations may be made to: GoFundMe.com, (Caitlynns future!); Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union (account in Caitlynn Lundquist's name) Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.