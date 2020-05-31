Joy Lynn Koivisto, beloved wife and mother of 5, passed away on May, 22, 2020 in Pocatello, ID. She was born in Duluth, MN on July 29, 1949 to Jim and Betty Esterbrooks.
Joy earned her BFA from the University of Minnesota Duluth and became an accomplished artist and art supporter for the rest of her days. As an artist, Joy had a mastery and way with many art forms. Her works and visions varied from found art object sculptures to fibers (weaving, knitting, beading). Joy imbued her work with humor, love and grand narratives. She wove meaning and metaphors into every creation. Joy spent much of her time making- her hands always had a project, her mind always creating. She loved the process of art, but loved sharing the work with others even more. As an enrolled member of White Earth Reservation, her Native American heritage heavily influenced her work and way of being in the world.
If it was possible to describe Joy in one word it would be generosity. Joy loved knitting gifts for family and friends. She was known for her spirit and willingness to help anyone, especially if it involved an outrageously long road trip. Joy collected friends wherever she was, instantaneously building trust, laughter and happiness. To know Joy was to love her, to want to be with her. To tell your own story and to hear her many wonderful adventures. She gave not just the gift of her friendship, an infectious love of laughter, but also an intuitive ability to give something you did not know you needed.
On September 6, 1993, she married her beloved husband, Lyle. Together they raised two sons, Kirk and Lee, and three daughters, Gina, Kristy, and Lisa. She raised her children, and grandchildren, with the family motto, and resolve, to simultaneously drive fast and take chances while being in control of your own ride.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Betty, and sisters, Jeanne Gayle Esterbrooks and Judith Ann Maki. Joy is survived by her husband, Lyle, her children, Kirk, Gina, Kristy, Lisa and Lee, and her four grandchildren.
Her family asks that any contributions to her memory be given to First Peoples Fund https://firstpeoplesfund.kindful.com / FIRST PEOPLES FUND, 706 WEST BOULEVARD, RAPID CITY, SD 57701
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 31, 2020.