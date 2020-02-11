|
|
Gladys "Joy" Bosen Wells, 89, of Grace, Idaho passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 11 a.m. at the Grace LDS Stake Center. Family will visit with friends on Friday evening from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church prior to services. Burial will be in the Preston Cemetery at 3 p.m.
Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 11, 2020