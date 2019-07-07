|
|
Joyce Bohi Hogan, 93, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
A viewing will be held at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue, Blackfoot, Idaho on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Groveland 1st Ward, 155 N 380 W in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in the Chesterfield Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on July 7, 2019