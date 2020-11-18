Joyce Winward, 86, longtime Pocatello resident died Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Boise Idaho. She was born March 17, 1934 to Thelma & M. Daniel Hammond in Salt Lake City Utah. She grew up in Salt Lake and Ogden with her brother Milt. She graduated from South High School in 1952 and attended BYU in Provo and met her beloved companion Robert in 1955. They were married in the Salt Lake temple on December 28, 1955 and moved to Pocatello in 1962 where they raised 4 daughters: Laura, Stephanie, Brenda and Linda.



She loved sewing, baking, camping and reading stories to her grandchildren. She enjoyed going to Girls Camp and the friendships made there. Fall was her favorite time of year and she enjoyed trips to see the changing colors. She was a good listener and along with Dad, opened their home as a place of refuge for others. She served in the Pocatello Mission Office, Manchester England mission and Family History Center at Temple Square. She obtained a legal secretary certificate from ISU Vo-Tech and volunteered at Portneuf Regional Medical Center. She served in the Relief Society & Young Women organizations of several wards. Many of those years were spent in the Mink Creek Ward where she was involved in Book Club and Quilt Group. She loved spending time with the amazing women in her neighborhood and ward. The ward members have shown her Christ-like service over the past 24 years.



She is survived by 3 daughters and their husbands, Laura & Kevin Clayton, Woods Cross Utah; Brenda & Don Arnold, Boise Idaho; Linda Meyers, Boise Idaho and son-in-law Mark Evans, Pocatello Idaho; as well as 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



Due to restrictions, graveside services will be held at Wasatch Lawns Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Thursday November 19th for immediate family only.



In lieu of flowers, please send a message with memories of our mother to quiltlady8@hotmail.com or contribute to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



