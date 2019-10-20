Home

Cornelison-Henderson Funeral Home
431 N 15Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 232-0542
Joyce Orders


1939 - 2019
Joyce Orders Obituary
Joyce Orders, 80, Inkom, passed away, October 17, 2019 at a local medical center. Joyce was born July 22, 1939 to Duval W. Lish and Opal Blair. She enjoyed hunting and horseback riding. Joyce loved the outdoors, gardening and spending time with grandchildren. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Joyce touched the lives of everyone who met her by her loving acts of kindness and huge heart. She will be missed by all her family and friends.

Joyce is preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Lonny Lish; daughter, Kristine; and two husbands, Fred J. Tripp and Noel R. Orders.

She is survived by: sons, Farrell G. (GaeDene) Romriell, Thomas B. (Aimee) Romriell, and Steven D. (Heidi) Romriell; daughter Betty Lou (Lynn) Gunter; sister, Delores Crane; brothers, Wesley Lish and Dave Lish; 12 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Tuesday, October 22nd at 2 pm in the LDS Skyline Ward, 150 Snow Peak Blvd., Inkom, Idaho. Family will receive friends Monday, October 21st from 6-8 pm in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello, and one hour prior to services in the church on Tuesday.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com

208-232-0542
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
