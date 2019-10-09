|
|
Judith Ann Yochum passed away on October 7, 2019 after a lengthy illness at age 72. Judy was the oldest of six children born to Frank and Jean Hirschbeck of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Notre Dame High School and was a member of the National Honor Society with Distinguished First Honors. She was awarded a four year scholarship to Alvernia College but chose to attend Allentown Business College to study IBM computers. She then worked at Bell Laboratory/Western Electric.
In 1969 Judy married Paul Yochum and they celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 23rd. Their union was blessed with four children: Andrew (Kim) of Sarasota, FL; Gregory (Melissa) of Hershey, PA; Robert (Veronica) of Perkasie, PA; and Elizabeth (Kory) Tuttle of Lava Hot Springs, ID. Their children brought them eight beautiful grandchildren: Alexus, Tyler, Robert, Gabriel, Simon, Hayden, Emily and Hannah.
Judy's life was one of total love, devotion and commitment to her husband, children and grandchildren, strengthened by a deep belief in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Judy worked tirelessly to settle the family in new neighborhoods during six moves throughout the country to enable Paul to meet the growing demands of his job with FMC. She enjoyed writing to friends made in each location and always remembered birthdays and special events with a timely card and handwritten message. Judy loved Idaho and especially enjoyed doing volunteer work for the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and for the Bannock Regional Medical Center-even surviving the "beanie baby craze" at the gift shop. Her favorite pastime was watching the Food Channel and trying out new recipes - much to the delight of her family.
Judy is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren. A Catholic Rosary Service and viewing will be held at the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, St. Joseph's Chapel on North Hayes at 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Chapel at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 11th. Judy will be interred in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Please share memories, photographs and condolences at www.downardfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 9, 2019