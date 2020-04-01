|
|
On Tuesday, March 24th 2020, a beautiful, free spirit drifted away unexpectedly and left an empty space in all of us who loved her deeply. Judith Yvonne Lindsay was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on January 12th 1962 to Joseph and Mercy Sekot. After a difficult labor, Mercy named her after Saint Jude, the patron saint of desperate situations.
Yvonne was the middle child and only daughter. Her brothers, Steve and Joey will always remember her as equal parts compassionate and feisty. Steve picked on her relentlessly - or so her parents thought as she would scream to intentionally get him into trouble. Joey was her closest companion; so much so, that she wanted them to look like twins and dressed him in her clothes. Later in life, they continued to share laughs and countless memories. Their love of each other, family, and good humor created a close bond which was passed to the next generation.
Throughout her childhood, Yvonne lived in many western states as Joseph pursued his career as a nuclear engineer. She made lasting friendships everywhere she went-especially in Hanford, Washington.
Yvonne graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1980. Around that time, she met her best friend, Kim Lamb. Even though Kim moved to California some years later, it was always obvious when she was talking to her on the phone because they would laugh for hours.
During that same time, she met the love of her life, Cal Lindsay. On their first date, Cal took her bear hunting; a taste of what her life with Cal was going to be like-full of surprises, adventure, wild game for dinner, and the deepest love.
Cal and Yvonne got married on April 14, 1984, and they liked it so much they did it again in 1989. During the mid-1980's she started working in transportation at the then Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. After some time working there, she pushed Cal to apply for a position in security, where he worked for 33 years.
Cal and Yvonne weren't married for a year before they were expecting their first daughter, Brandi Nichole. In 1989, they were blessed with a second, beautiful daughter, Alicia Ray. Yvonne loved being a mom. She wanted to spend more time with her daughters so decided to open Care A Lot Daycare with her friend, Dinette Pugmire. Although they only had the daycare for a short time, they cared for many kids in town. When they got older, Yvonne would laugh and tell them stories about their childhoods.
After they closed the daycare, she began working for the United States Census Bureau and other various survey research companies. In 1990, she gave birth to her baby, Stephanie Justine. She always said that she prayed for three girls and was later blessed with a loving relationship with her bonus son, Jeremy Duke. Although Jeremy was not her son through blood, she cared for him and his family as her own.
She also had a deep love for her extended family including her brothers- and sisters-in-law and their children. Her nieces and nephews knew they were welcome in her home anytime, especially during the summer. Summers at Aunt Yvonne's were filled with fond memories; her nieces and nephews will always reminisce about that time.
Everyone loved Yvonne. In her most recent position as an administrative assistant and data entry specialist at Grain Craft, her co-workers loved her teasing, candy stash, and caring demeanor.
Yvonne loved her kids, but she kept a special place in her heart for their kids - Yvonne loved being a grandma the most. She never missed an opportunity to brag about all 12; Hailey Jo (15), Madison Shay (14), Payton Michael (14), Matthew Antonio (13), Cassidy Jo (12), Oakley Allen (11), Michael Hunter (11), Presley Nichole (11), Boston Jude (9), Mason Gilbert (8), Jaxon D. (8), and Thatcher David (1). She never missed a birthday or special occasion to celebrate them.
In addition to spending time with her family, Yvonne loved golfing with her husband, practicing yoga, eating spicy food, camping, and traveling - especially to warmer climates. Any time she could feel the warm sun on her face, she was happy.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her beautiful mother, Mercy Sekot; her two loving sisters-in-law, Julia Lindsay and LaRee Waldron; and her mother-in-law, LaRaine Lindsay. She is survived by her husband, Cal Lindsay; her children, Brandi (Matt) Barnard, Alicia Lindsay, Stephanie (Louis) Pustejovsky, Jeremy (Kandice) Duke; her father, Joseph Sekot; her brothers, Steve (Lori) Sekot and Joey (Mary Jo) Sekot; as well as her 12 amazing grandchildren.
Her namesake, Saint Jude, preached the importance of persevering in difficult circumstances, and that's exactly what Yvonne would have wanted us all to do now.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we will postpone a celebration of life for Yvonne to be announced until the heat of the summer. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , in honor of her mother, Mercy.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 1, 2020