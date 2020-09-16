1/1
Judy Hargrove
1947 - 2020
Our beloved mother and grandmother Judy Jones Hargrove passed away Sept. 13, 2020. She will be missed by many. Judy was born to Anthony and Hattie Jones. Judy was born on March 2, 1947 in Pocatello, Idaho. Judy was the 7th child of 9 siblings.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lee Hargrove, her 2 siblings, Pervis Jones and Maggie Wright.

Judy is survived by 6 siblings; Mabel Lish, Vureida Sanford, Pauline Quinn, Charleen Cummings, Mary Lou Hall and Larry Jones. Judy is also survived by her 5 daughters; Trina Lee Hargrove, Linda Marie Hargrove, Karen Oram, Kathy Coito and youngest Rebecca Jo-Lee Hargrove. Followed by grandchildren and great grandchildren including Beth Hatch, Josua Green and many many more.

Judy showed much love raising her girls with strength, generosity, kindness and empathy every day. Her patience was boundless, especially when it came to her children and grandchildren. She had an incredible bond and showed unconditional love for all of them. She was a loving, caring, devoted friend to many. Judy will be dearly missed, forever loved, never to be forgotten.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM with a viewing an hour prior to the funeral service. Both events will take place at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho 83202. Interment will follow the funeral service at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com



Published in Idaho State Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
