Judy Kathleen Gardoski


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judy Kathleen Gardoski Obituary
Judy Kathleen Gardoski, 75, of Pocatello, went home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on March 8, 2019 at Portneuf Medical Center, of complications due to pulmonary disease, surrounded by 6 of her 7 children, their spouses and 3 grandchildren.

Judy was a leap-year baby, born in Powell, Wyoming February 29, 1944 to Bill & Maye Jones. Judy lived all of her youth in Powell. She graduated from Powell High School, then went north to Carol College in Montana. She also attended Northwest Community College in Powell. She married Ray Adams in 1969 and they had 4 children: Sam, Buddy, Jeanne and Kathy. They were divorced and Judy moved to Pocatello where she lived the rest of her life. She later married Joe Gardoski and they had 3 children: Lenny, Birdi and Crissi. They were divorced in 1992. Judy returned to college at Idaho State University and worked as a CNA at Hillcrest Nursing Home.

Judy enjoyed any book she could get her hands on. She loved the company of family and friends. She found pleasure in most everything; animals, nature, playing games, cooking, movies, swimming, and holidays, etc. She laughed often and loved much.

Judy is survived by her 7 children and 5 grandchildren: Samuel Adams (Pauline, Heather and Jacob) of Mountain Home, ID, Boyd Adams of Post Falls, ID, Jeanne Calvert (Greg, Timothy and Destinie) of New Plymouth, ID, Kathleen Wheatley (Kody and Kristina) of Pocatello, Leonard Gardoski, Bernadette Ray (Mike) of Roy, UT, and Crystal Gardoski (Josh Ferch) of Caldwell, ID; She is also survived by her mother: Maye Jones of Powell, WY; 4 siblings: Tom Jones (Tammy) of Powell, Ted Jones (Mary) of Powell, Mark Jones (Lynn) of Broomfield, CO and Mary Fisher (Mike) of Loveland, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Jones; her brother, Jim Jones; and her grandparents: Boyd and Pearl Jones and Mac and Mary McLaughlin.

A memorial service honoring Judy's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel, 510 N 12th Ave in Pocatello.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
