|
|
On the morning of Dec 17th, 2019 Julie Kay Cunningham was released from the pain of cancer. She was 55 years old. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Lonnie Cunningham. Together, they had four children: Kelsey (Kevin Parks), Keirra (Steve Despain), Kaleb (CaSandra), and Kyler (Tiffany). Julie was also an amazing grandmother to seven grandsons and one granddaughter. Julie was born on June 30th, 1964. She was the youngest of six children raised by her parents, Vernon and Elaine Andrews. Her siblings are Ron (Laura), Steve (Sue), Deb (Fred Peck), Lisa (Jerry Nalder), and Teresa (Charlie Moore). Julie was raised in Inkom, ID where she spent much of her life before relocating to Anchorage, AK. Here, she spent her career working for the Air Force and Army. Julie was both stubborn and strong in everything she did. This includes her courageous battle with cancer, MS, and diabetes, surviving much longer than anticipated by most experts. Julie excelled at just about anything she put her mind to. Her kids point out that her cooking may have been one such exception. Her charity however, was not an exception. Julie was a very giving person. This was evident in her work with her the Church of Jesus Christ. She was even as giving in her death as in her life, as she decided to donate her body to research. Her hope was that one day her contributions might enable a family to spend more time together than would have been otherwise possible. There will be a luncheon held in honor of her life on January 18th at 801 Rapid Creek Rd in Inkom, ID at 3 p.m.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 15, 2020