June Eloise Edmo Gonzales Miera, (99) of Pocatello, ID joined the Creator on February 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Her spirit will be carried on by her two children, fifteen grandchildren, many great grandchildren and an extended family of relations and friends too numerous to mention (but not forgotten).
Born May, 4th 1920 on the Shoshone Bannock Native American Reservation in Fort Hall, Idaho to Annie Jane Graham and Edward Edmo Sr. and later raised by her paternal grandparents, Melina Depoe Edmo and Tom Edmo.
June was the matriarch and the historian of the Edmo family. She was a storyteller and keeper of the family traditions. She shared part of her family history in the book "Arimo" about her great grandfather, Chief Arimo. She also collected and stored many family heirlooms that are treasured today by many of us. Beyond that, June was the glue that held our family together. She gave freely of herself and it showed in her work with the community, her volunteer work with her church and the love she so genourously gave to us all. Her compassion and loving nature touched everyone she came in contact with and her love for her family will remain the greatest lesson for generations.
June attended school at Fort Hall Boarding School and later attended Chemawa Indian Boarding School in Salem Oregon. June was very athletic and enjoyed running track and playing tennis. Throughout her years she worked for Lamb Weston, WIC Elderly Nutrition, and she was a Certified Advocate of Fort Hall Idaho. She had a passion for cooking and used many ingredients from her garden. June was married to Tony Gonzales, had two children and later married Vincent Miera.
She is preceded in death by her parents Annie Jane Graham Edmo and Edward Sr. Edmo, siblings Hugh "Buster" Edmo, Frances "Dutch" Edmo, Darlene Y. Jones, Ora Edmo, Laura Nelson, Evan Aguilar, Edward "Casey" Edmo. Both grandparents Tom & Melina Edmo, Laurie and Thomas Graham. She is survived by her loving children, daughter Patte Murrillo and son, Robert Gonzales, her grandson Randy Scott, sister Antonia Ruth Fuller and and brother Edward Casey Edmo and numerous grandchildren and great grand children.
We honored and celebrated June's life at the Buffalo Lodge located in Fort Hall, ID off of Lodge Road. There was a Sunrise Service on Saturday, February 22nd followed by Funeral services at 11am.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 8, 2020