Kandace Marcia Hodgson passed away in the early morning hours of May 9, 2020, in Pocatello, Idaho.
Kandy was born August 15, 1969 to Clyde E. and Sandra G. Hodgson in Golden Valley, Minnesota. At an early age, Kandy was diagnosed with William's Syndrome, a condition characterized by certain medical problems, developmental delays and learning challenges. Also, striking verbal abilities, social personalities and an affinity for music are often part of the syndrome. Kandy had all 3!
Kandy had a happy childhood-she lived for the moment, sometimes to a fault, and usually found joy in any situation. She loved hugs and didn't hesitate to tell you she loved you. Kandy attended nearly every elementary and junior high school in Pocatello. She finished with a high school completion certificate and went on to work in several fast food restaurants, on custodial crews and many different jobs at New Day Products.
Kandy took great joy in her family and friends and showed a special interest in and love to her two nieces and two nephews. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed special mutual, institute dances and her different church callings.
Kandy is preceded in death by her grandparents, her beloved mother, Sandy, and her father, Clyde, her brother, Jeffery, her cousin, Mark and her aunt Terry. She is survived by her brother, Tim, and his wife, Brenda, Kandy's step-mother, LeeAnn, her Aunt Glenda, nieces and nephews, several cousins, step-siblings and half-siblings, all of whom she dearly loved.
Because of the current situation, there will be a viewing and graveside service for immediate family only. Because Kandy was known and loved by so many, her family encourages them to visit her after interment at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Her abbreviated service will be recorded and available at www.manningwheatleyfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations to the William's Syndrome Association (www.Williams-syndrome.org) in Kandy's memory.
Kandy was born August 15, 1969 to Clyde E. and Sandra G. Hodgson in Golden Valley, Minnesota. At an early age, Kandy was diagnosed with William's Syndrome, a condition characterized by certain medical problems, developmental delays and learning challenges. Also, striking verbal abilities, social personalities and an affinity for music are often part of the syndrome. Kandy had all 3!
Kandy had a happy childhood-she lived for the moment, sometimes to a fault, and usually found joy in any situation. She loved hugs and didn't hesitate to tell you she loved you. Kandy attended nearly every elementary and junior high school in Pocatello. She finished with a high school completion certificate and went on to work in several fast food restaurants, on custodial crews and many different jobs at New Day Products.
Kandy took great joy in her family and friends and showed a special interest in and love to her two nieces and two nephews. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed special mutual, institute dances and her different church callings.
Kandy is preceded in death by her grandparents, her beloved mother, Sandy, and her father, Clyde, her brother, Jeffery, her cousin, Mark and her aunt Terry. She is survived by her brother, Tim, and his wife, Brenda, Kandy's step-mother, LeeAnn, her Aunt Glenda, nieces and nephews, several cousins, step-siblings and half-siblings, all of whom she dearly loved.
Because of the current situation, there will be a viewing and graveside service for immediate family only. Because Kandy was known and loved by so many, her family encourages them to visit her after interment at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Her abbreviated service will be recorded and available at www.manningwheatleyfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations to the William's Syndrome Association (www.Williams-syndrome.org) in Kandy's memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 10, 2020.