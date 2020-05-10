Kandace Marcia Hodgson
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kandace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kandace Marcia Hodgson passed away in the early morning hours of May 9, 2020, in Pocatello, Idaho.

Kandy was born August 15, 1969 to Clyde E. and Sandra G. Hodgson in Golden Valley, Minnesota. At an early age, Kandy was diagnosed with William's Syndrome, a condition characterized by certain medical problems, developmental delays and learning challenges. Also, striking verbal abilities, social personalities and an affinity for music are often part of the syndrome. Kandy had all 3!

Kandy had a happy childhood-she lived for the moment, sometimes to a fault, and usually found joy in any situation. She loved hugs and didn't hesitate to tell you she loved you. Kandy attended nearly every elementary and junior high school in Pocatello. She finished with a high school completion certificate and went on to work in several fast food restaurants, on custodial crews and many different jobs at New Day Products.

Kandy took great joy in her family and friends and showed a special interest in and love to her two nieces and two nephews. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed special mutual, institute dances and her different church callings.

Kandy is preceded in death by her grandparents, her beloved mother, Sandy, and her father, Clyde, her brother, Jeffery, her cousin, Mark and her aunt Terry. She is survived by her brother, Tim, and his wife, Brenda, Kandy's step-mother, LeeAnn, her Aunt Glenda, nieces and nephews, several cousins, step-siblings and half-siblings, all of whom she dearly loved.

Because of the current situation, there will be a viewing and graveside service for immediate family only. Because Kandy was known and loved by so many, her family encourages them to visit her after interment at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Her abbreviated service will be recorded and available at www.manningwheatleyfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations to the William's Syndrome Association (www.Williams-syndrome.org) in Kandy's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Viewing
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello
510 N. 12th Ave.
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 232-7199
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Kandy was always so sweet and kind to me and my family. I am a better person for having known her. I'll miss her smile and kisses.
Mike Hodgson
Brother
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved