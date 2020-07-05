Karen Meiners passed away peacefully at her home on June 27, 2020, after battling Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS.



Karen Jane Welty Meiners was born in Rochelle, Illinois on July 3, 1951. She was the first and only child of Robert and Ramona Welty for eight minutes until her twin, Sharon Jean, was born. Karen was the leader of the twin team for seven years until Lynn Ellen (Jeffers) was born, followed by Joan Christine (Bate) one year later, completing the Welty family.



Karen attended May Elementary School in Rochelle, Illinois. When she was 13 years old, the Welty family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she attended O.E. Bell Junior High School and graduated from Skyline High School in 1969. She started her college education at Utah State University that Fall and graduated from Idaho State University in 1992 with a degree in Elementary Education. Karen had an amazing ability to reach, teach, and instill her love of learning not only to her daughters and granddaughters but also to the many children she helped as a teacher and as a tutor.



Karen married John David Meiners on July 23, 1971, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and they began their careers in Ogden, Utah. They had two children, Jennifer Anne and Sarah Jean. In 1977 the family moved to St. Anthony. John's career with the JR Simplot company led to transfers to Idaho Falls and later to Pocatello. In 2015, Karen and John moved to Eagle, Idaho.



Karen had a life-long love of embroidery, sewing, and quilting. She was involved in several sewing groups, including 'Stitchery' in Pocatello. She loved to socialize with friends by golfing, playing card games, traveling, and tooting her flute in the Snake River New Horizons Band. When Jennifer played sports in high school, Karen was part of the PWAs, Parents With Attitudes, a fun group of parents devoted to attending games, supporting their athletes, and keeping the referees in-check. She loved spending time watching movies, crafting, and hanging out with her granddaughters. Karen was a 25-year breast cancer survivor.



Karen is survived by her husband, John, her daughters Jennifer and Sarah (husband Robert Foster), granddaughters Amelia, Safiya, and MaKenna, and her sisters Sharon Riddle, Lynn Jeffers, and Joan Bate. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Mona Welty.



The family would like to thank Treasure Valley Hospice, Professional Care Services, and all of the caregivers for the tender loving care they provided for Karen as her ALS progressed. Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Pocatello. In lieu of flowers, contributions to an ALS organization in Karen's name would be appreciated. There is no known cure for this awful disease.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store