Karen Jean (Peterson) Jeppson passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019, at a local assisted living center.



Karen was born in Pocatello on July 2, 1949, to Shirley Dell Peterson and Sylvia Christine (Thompson) Peterson, the second of three children in the family. She was raised and educated in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1967.



Karen married her high school sweetheart, Richard Joel Jeppson, in June, 1967. Her first job was at Farmers Insurance. Karen was hired at Idaho State University in 1969 and retired in 2009, after 40 years of service, having worked in several departments, including Art and Theatre.



Karen and Dick loved their Vizsla dogs and spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing. They were able to travel with Dick's taxidermy business to many conferences and conventions. They made many life-long friends through their travels and activities. Karen and Dick took what they considered the trip of a lifetime to Alaska, where they were able to go deep-sea fishing. A few years ago, Karen went to Hawaii with her best friend, Jamie Romine-Gabardi.



Karen is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Ronald; sister, Linda; a nephew, Neils Hansen; and her four-legged children.



She is survived by her sister-in-law, Linda Peterson; nephews, Jim Peterson, Brandon Peterson, Andy Peterson, Jeremy Hansen; nieces, Mindy Murphy and Kristen Carranza; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.



According to Karen's wishes, no formal services will be conducted. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at Jeri's Jumbo's Cafe, 3122 Pole Line Road Pocatello, ID. Please join us any time between 5 and 7 pm.



Karen's family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living Center, Rosetta Assisted Living Center and the Encompass Hospice team for their love and care in Karen's behalf.



Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019