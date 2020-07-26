Karen Lee Kramer
June 11, 1955 - July 23, 2020
Karen Lee Kramer entered into eternal peace Thursday, July 23, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends after she lost a 2-year courageous battle to brain cancer.
Karen was born June 11, 1955 in Pocatello, Idaho.
She graduated from Highland high school in 1973. She married her high school sweetheart Rick Kramer and spent the next 47 years with the love of her life.
She was a wonderful mother to three amazing children. In 1985 she became a reading aide for School District 25 at several local schools. She later worked at Irving Jr high school as the Assistant Food Service Manager.
She had a beautiful soul that was taken too soon and will never be forgotten. She loved her family, friends and spending time with her grandchildren. She was fun, witty and also an incredible cook. She loved camping, fishing, playing games and going for rides in the mountains.
She was preceded in death by her father Lee Lloyd, mother Raedene Lloyd Rhoads, brother Brent Lloyd, grandson Alec Kramer Eskelson, father-in-law Harold Kramer, and stepfather-in-law Angelo Mark.
She is survived by her husband Rick Kramer, her daughter and her husband Kimberly and Randy Eskelson, her son Christopher Kramer, her daughter and her husband Kadee and Brian Cavanee, her grandchildren Randy and Keelie Eskelson, Riley Eskelson, Gavin Kramer, Gibson Kramer, Brentlee Cavanee, her brother and his wife Rick and Tish Lloyd, her mother-in-law Ardith Kramer Mark, her sister-in-laws Sherrie Rathjen and Judy Price, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was the kindest most loving person who loved to laugh, and she always put others needs ahead of her own. Her strength and heart were inspirational, and she made the world a better place.
A very special thank you to the Portneuf Medical Center, Portneuf Cancer Institute, The Huntsman, University of Utah and Heritage Health and Hospice.
Graveside service will be held at 12:00pm on August 1st, 2020 at Falls View Cemetery located at Kingdom Hall Rd., American Falls, ID 83211.
Celebration of life will be held on August 1st, 2020 at Rosewood Reception Center located at 1499 Bannock Hwy, Pocatello, ID 83204 from 4pm-8pm.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com