Karen Lynn Williams passed away peacefully on Friday September 4, 2020, after a 2 year battle with lung cancer, she was 70 years old.
Karen was born on September 13, 1949 in Phoenix, Arizona to William Herbert Gates and Phyllis Leah Runyan. Karen grew up in the Kyrene area and graduated from McClintock High School in 1967. She pursued her love of cosmetology by graduating beauty school and opening her own beauty shop in Tri-City Mall in Mesa, AZ. She later had her own salon at her home in Mayer, AZ.
Karen married David Loren Williams on December 18, 1981, and they were sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple on June 18, 1987. In 1983 they moved from Tempe, AZ to Dewey, AZ and in 1987 they settled in Mayer, AZ. Karen was very involved in her community and was President of the Yavapai Cowbells and the Arizona State Cattle Women's Association. She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Karen loved temple work, tennis, sewing, knitting, crochet, softball, riding horses, hunting, and fishing. In 2007 they moved to Pocatello, Idaho and started Triple L Towing and Repair. Karen loved to travel, shop, get manicures and pedicures, and above all, loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, William Herbert Gates, and brothers Robbie Gates and Herbie Gates. She is survived by her husband David Loren Williams of Pocatello, ID, and children, Shawna Zieglar, of Porter, OK, Jaime (TJ) Pressley of Inkom, ID, Bill (Danielle) Williams of Pocatello, ID, and Mandi (Ked) Nilsen of Phoenix, AZ; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A viewing was held from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Road. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Richardson Funeral Home, 2621 South Rural Road, Tempe, AZ 85282, followed by a funeral services. Interment will take place in the Double Butte Cemetery in Tempe, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to Arizona State Cowbells Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 1053 Yarnell, AZ 85362.
