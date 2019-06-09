Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen "Karrie" Schmidt


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen "Karrie" Schmidt Obituary
Karen (Karrie) Schmidt, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away on June 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born to James and Frances Chronicle on January 14, 1957 in Dearborn, Michigan.

She is now reunited with her father, James Chronicle. Karrie is survived by her husband Dave, daughters Kristina (husband Nick) Woldorf and Mollie Schmidt, grandsons Brooks Woldorf and Damon Schmidt, mother Frances Chronicle, brothers Chuck and Jim, sisters Sandy Cser and Suzy Ellis, and her dog Mike.

At this time, the family will not be scheduling any services. It was Karrie's wish to have her ashes spread amongst the beautiful white pines in northern Michigan (her home state). In lieu of flowers, the family

asks that you consider a gift in Karrie's name to be used to find a cure for pancreatic cancer. If you are so inclined, contact:

Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108, or huntsmancancer.org

For a full obituary, visit www.wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now