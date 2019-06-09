Karen (Karrie) Schmidt, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away on June 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born to James and Frances Chronicle on January 14, 1957 in Dearborn, Michigan.



She is now reunited with her father, James Chronicle. Karrie is survived by her husband Dave, daughters Kristina (husband Nick) Woldorf and Mollie Schmidt, grandsons Brooks Woldorf and Damon Schmidt, mother Frances Chronicle, brothers Chuck and Jim, sisters Sandy Cser and Suzy Ellis, and her dog Mike.



At this time, the family will not be scheduling any services. It was Karrie's wish to have her ashes spread amongst the beautiful white pines in northern Michigan (her home state). In lieu of flowers, the family



asks that you consider a gift in Karrie's name to be used to find a cure for pancreatic cancer. If you are so inclined, contact:



Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108, or huntsmancancer.org



