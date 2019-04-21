Karl Bowman Criddle never met anyone he didn't want to talk to. He made fast friends with anyone who would spend a little time visiting with him. He loved his home in Downey and the community. His presence will be greatly missed. On the morning of April 11, 2019 Karl suffered a stroke that would hasten the end of his wonderful life. On April 18, 2019 Karl passed from this world peacefully in the only home he had ever known surrounded by his siblings and returned to the presence of his loving parents. Funeral services are under the direction of Horsley Funeral Home. A viewing will be held Monday April 22 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm at the Downey LDS Chapel and from 10:30 to 11:30 am preceding the funeral service. Funeral services will be held Tuesday April 23, 2019 at the Downey LDS Chapel at 12:00 pm. Burial will be in the Downey Cemetery following the service. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Karl's name to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation at globaldownsyndrome.org. Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary