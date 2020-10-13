Karl Elwood Anderson was born in Pocatello, Idaho on July 9, 1950 to Elwood and Alice Anderson. He returned to Heaven to join his wife on October 9, 2020.Karl attended school in Pocatello, graduating from Highland High School in 1968, then went on to study at ISU. During his senior year of high school Karl was asked to a Sadie Hawkins dance by one Miss Ellen Chase and the rest is history. They were married a month after graduation, on July 25, 1968, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They went on to build a life full of family, animals, businesses and friendships.Karl is the father of 7 children, 29 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren with 3 more on the way. Karl had a big love for family, and family never meant just blood relations. Karl and his wife opened their home on many occasions, giving anyone who needed a place to stay a home. He was "dad" to more than just his own children.Karl had a love for animals, especially horses and dogs. He and his wife had a large dairy goat farm and also raised every other kind of animal you can think of. He was an avid supporter of FFA and 4-H and spent many years as a leader. He also rode in the Bannock County Posse alongside his father for several years.Karl was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various callings. A couple of his favorites were as dance director in Tyhee, and as assistant scoutmaster for Special Mutual.Karl worked in many different occupations throughout his life. At a young age he became the frozen foods manager at Albertson's, went on to teach upholstery (a skill learned from his father), worked for Meadow Gold Dairies, and went on to be employed as a regional sales rep/manager for Ponderosa Paint, Nicholas Foodservice and Foodservices of America. His favorite job was the last one that he held, serving as a Bannock County Commissioner. He lived his whole life in Bannock County and absolutely loved serving his community. He served as a commissioner for several terms until early onset dementia made it necessary to retire.In addition to his regular jobs, Karl always owned his own businesses, from landscaping to tree flocking, to owning a convenience store. His longest running business was his food concession business. His mammoth burgers are still a staple at the Eastern Idaho State Fair to this day. He also served on several boards, including the Thunder Mountain Landowner's Association, and the Bannock County Fairboard.In 1971 Karl lost his father suddenly, after which his mother married Hugh Hatch. From this union he gained 3 more sisters whom he loved dearly. He also became very close to his bonus dad. He always said the word "step" did not apply, family is just family.Karl is survived by his children, Kimberli (Troy) Nalley, Nichole (Gary) Owens, Brett (Chris) Anderson, Bart (Lorelle) Anderson, Kaleb (Bobbi) Anderson, Josh (Holly) Anderson and Kalyn Anderson, as well grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Janet (Jack) Obray, Michelle (Brian) Reddish, Susan Hatch, Sherrie Hatch and Fayone Wood, in addition to his many Chase in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Karl is also survived by "bonus" family members, The Kermit and Nelda Morrison Family, Joe Bennet, Neil Dopp and Curtis Hatch. He is preceded in death by his wife Ellen, parents Elwood Anderson and Alice and Hugh Hatch, his mother and father in-law Violet and Ernest Chase, brothers Terry Anderson and Jim Anderson, brother in law Dick Chase, and one great granddaughter.A viewing for Karl will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Manning Wheatley Funeral Home. 510 N. 12th Ave. His funeral will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a family viewing and closing of the casket at 9:00 a.m. at the LDS church by Stuart Park (450 James Ave ). Internment services will follow the funeral at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, after which we invite you to grab a jacket and join us for a meal back at the church at the outside pavilion while we share stories and honor this wonderful man.