Katherine "Kay" Rosemond Thometz Larsen, passed away peacefully and was received into her loving Lord and Savior's hands Wednesday, March 13, surrounded by all eleven of her children.



Kay was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on July 1, 1926 to George and Ann Thometz. She attended schools in Twin Falls where she was raised on the family farm with her two older brothers and her older sister. Kay graduated from Twin Falls High school in 1944. She went on to college at the University of Idaho where she studied Elementary Education and graduated with her teaching degree. This is where she met the love of her life, Herbert Walter Larsen. She and Herb married in June of 1950. Kay and Herb were both faithful servants of God and the Holy Catholic Church. When God said to "go forth and multiply" she and Herb obeyed! They had 11 children over the next 20 years, all of whom were at her bedside at the time of her death. Kay and Herb began their marriage in Twin Falls Idaho, where their first two children were born. They moved to Idaho Falls, ID in 1953 where their third child was born. They settled in Pocatello in 1954 where they spent the next 50+ years building their life and raising their family. Kay renewed her teaching certificate in the mid 80's and taught at St. Anthony's Catholic school for several years before going part time as a substitute teacher until her retirement. In 1993 Herb suffered a massive stroke and Kay spent the next 14 years by his side caring for him. We laid Herb to rest in August, 2007. Kay enjoyed reading, cooking, playing cards with friends, golfing and mostly spending time with her family. Her favorite times were when all her family was together, talking, laughing, telling jokes, playing music and singing. Everyone who knew Kay loved her playful, witty, loving soul. She was the most caring "Mom", "Grammy", "Grams" any of us could ever ask for and we will miss her terribly. We are so happy she is now in the loving arms of our Lord and her loving husband. Kay was preceded in death by her husband Herb, both her parents, her brothers Don and George Thometz, and her sister Betty Ann Bender, as well as one grandchild Kymberlee Larsen. She is survived by all 11 children Charles Larsen, Nampa, ID, Greg (Louise) Larsen, Nampa, ID; Theresa (Bill) Lunstrum, Nampa, ID; Herb (Carolyn) Larsen, Poway, CA; John (Penny) Larsen, Lacey, WA; Kathy (Steve) Northcutt, Vallejo, CA; Jim (Grace) Larsen, Pateros, WA; George Larsen, Boise, ID; Rick ( Sandra) Larsen, Boise, ID; Mary (Dave) Harris, Pocatello, ID; Liz (Jaime Ferney) Larsen, Sagle, ID. Kay is also survived by 35 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She will be buried beside her beloved "twinkle toes" in Pocatello, ID. A memorial mass and celebration of her life will be held July12, 2019.



Condolences may be sent to the Larsen family c/o Mary Harris, 3089 Dartagnan Dr, Pocatello ID 83204, Phone 208-317-2111



