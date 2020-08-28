Kathleen Louise McBride (Jensen), a feisty, fiery, fun, and proud Pocatello local, passed away unexpectedly, at her home on August 20th, at the age of 72.Kathleen is survived by her son, Zachary (Robin) Zeiset, Salida, Colorado; her daughter, Jessica (Jake) Sellman, Pocatello, Idaho; her four grandsons, Ethan, Dane, James, and Harrison; her brother, Richard (Betsy) McBride, Boise, Idaho; her sister, MaryAnn Tatum, Marana, Arizona; and many special friends that brought her such joy.Kathleen was pre-deceased by her son, David Zeiset and her late-husband, Bill Jensen and her brother, Danny McBride.Kathleen was born in Kingfisher, Oklahoma on February 15, 1948 to David and Anastacia (Lippoldt) McBride. Eventually the family moved to Pocatello and started a new life. Kathleen graduated from Highland High School in Pocatello. After high school she moved to Kansas for college. After a stent in Oklahoma, she moved back to the place that she was raised and received a degree from Idaho State in Anthropology. Kathleen loved living near the university and getting to take classes, just for fun. Hard-working and passionate about her own yard, Kathleen started her own landscaping business and always had housekeeping jobs to keep her busy.Kathleen was truly a master gardener. Spending time in her yard made her happy. She loved being involved in and going to the theatre. She enjoyed reading, baking and sending care packages to loved ones, art therapy, and she used to really enjoy cross country skiing. She was also active in her neighborhood association. Every year Kathleen would work on spiritual, physical and mental goals as a practice and as a resolution. Kathleen believed in advocacy. She was not afraid to write a letter to the editor expressing her local and world views.Kathleen's fun-loving nature allowed her to enjoy Nerf guns, squirt guns, and howling monkeys which she adored playing with her grandsons Dane and Ethan. Her eyes twinkled whenever she had time with them because they were truly her bucket fillers and they would always indulge in an ice cream sandwich with her.Services will be private. We encourage friends to continue Kathleen's legacy of love and laughter.