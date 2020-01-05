|
|
Kathryn Campbell Merriam (Kay), 87, of Pocatello, Idaho, died suddenly from a pulmonary embolism at Pocatello Regional Medical Center on December 4, 2019. Friend Ralph Hauser observed, "a bright star has gone out of the sky."
Kay was born to Lodema and Edgar Merton Campbell on May 5th, 1932 in Los Angeles, California. She was the fourth of five daughters. Kay's love of nature began in childhood-- horseback riding, weekends at Mt. Baldy family cabin, and camping in Yosemite National Park.
Working in Yosemite in 1949, Kay met her husband, John Merriam. Married on August 14, 1960 in Arcadia, California they moved to Idaho in 1964; John was Economics Department chair at Idaho State University (ISU). She and John worked to curtail molybdenum mining in the White Clouds. In 1970, the area was protected, and designated Wilderness in 2015. After John died in 1973, Kay selected the mountain adjacent to Castle Peak in the White Clouds to be named Merriam Peak in his honor.
She loved travel and adventure, spending a year in Europe and later traveling extensively around the world. At 68, she served in Peace Corps South Africa.
Kay received a B.A. in Education (UCLA-1954, Alpha Phi sorority), a Master's in Education (ISU-1966), and a PhD in Curriculum and Instruction (UCONN-1984). She taught school and founded an education business 'Synthesis'--she loved sparking creativity in others and was herself a talented artist.
Active in many community organizations, Kay served as Chair of Bannock County Planning and Zoning Commission (1988-1999), state and local president of League of Women Voters (1972-2003), taught for New Knowledge Adventures, hosted a television program 'Conversations', and was an Idaho State Journal correspondent. Her most recent recognition was the NAACP Medgars Evers Award for Distinguished Service in 2019.
Kay will be remembered for her sparkling wit, friendship, spirit of adventure, love of nature, and commitment to education and community. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Kay is survived by her two daughters, Kyle Merriam (Kevin McAllister) of Quincy, CA and Jennifer Merriam of Gardiner, NY, a large extended family, and many dear personal friends. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, infant sons, Michael and Jeffrey, sisters Jean Whalley, Lois Berry, Joan Thompson and Heidi Estep. In honor of Kay, donations may be made to the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust (sagebrushlandtrust.org, 208 241-4662). A memorial will be held in May 2020. See Colonial Funeral Home for details at: https://www.colonial-funeralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 5, 2020