Katie Dunn Kramer


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katie Dunn Kramer Obituary
Our beloved mother Katie (Kathryn) Dunn Kramer passed away peacefully April 2, 2019 at her home in Chubbuck, Idaho.

Katie was born October 11, 1955 in Fort Collins, Colorado to Irving Schenk & Shirley Peterson Dunn. In 1963, the Dunn family, active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, moved to Logan, Utah. After Katie graduated from Logan High School in 1974, she studied music at Utah State University. On March 21, 1975, she married Richard Kim Taylor for 24 years. They moved to Pocatello, Idaho where they had two children, Samuel Richard (Rick) and Rachel Kathryn.

Katie was a talented pianist with perfect pitch. She absolutely loved the years she worked with students as choir accompanist at Hawthorne Junior High School.

She remarried in 1999 growing her family to include Benedict (Ben) Kramer, his four daughters and their families before his early passing.

Katie is proceeded in death by her parents, siblings Michael Reid Dunn, Gail Dunn and James (Jim) Alfred Dunn. She is survived by her sisters Eloise Wilhelm and Carolyn Harmon, her son Rick and his husband Charlie Frasier, and her daughter Rachel and Casey Hazelbush who she considered to be her 4 children.

Services will be Friday April 12, 2019 at Rosewood Reception & Gathering Place (1499 Bannock Highway, Pocatello, ID). Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to begin at 4pm, followed by a celebration of life to last until 7pm. Condolences may be left for the family online at downardfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
