Kay Richards Davies passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, holding his sweetheart's hand, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Pocatello, ID.
Kay is survived by his wife, Juanita; daughter, Sandra (Justin) Lee; son, Tim (Susan) Davies; and son in law, Rick Zamora, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Penny Zamora; four brothers; Gerald, Alan, Don, Bob and two sisters, Margene and Fay.
A funeral service will be held in his honor at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 29th at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd, Chubbuck, ID. There will be a viewing prior to the service starting at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the service at the Mountain View Cemetery.
For a full obituary, please visit wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 26, 2019