Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Richards Davies


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kay Richards Davies Obituary
Kay Richards Davies passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, holding his sweetheart's hand, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Pocatello, ID.

Kay is survived by his wife, Juanita; daughter, Sandra (Justin) Lee; son, Tim (Susan) Davies; and son in law, Rick Zamora, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Penny Zamora; four brothers; Gerald, Alan, Don, Bob and two sisters, Margene and Fay.

A funeral service will be held in his honor at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 29th at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd, Chubbuck, ID. There will be a viewing prior to the service starting at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the service at the Mountain View Cemetery.

For a full obituary, please visit wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now