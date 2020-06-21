Tomorrow, June 22nd, marks 6 months since Keith's passing. Our Father's Day gift to him is this memoir- Happy Father's Day Keith, "Keiffer," Dad, and Papa- we love you!!!



Keith Alan Mayer was born to Thomas Carl "Tom" Mayer, Margaret Augusta "Pat" [Fueglin], and his older, ever-wiser sister Kim on September 17th, 1955. He was born in Cleveland, OH to a large pack of rowdy uncles, a lucky aunt, and a plethora of cousins. Keith and Kim grew up all over the Mid-East Valley including: Mansfield and Parma, OH, and Temperance, MI. His childhood was characterized by love and laughter, with summer campouts, neighborhood baseball games, and Cub Scout activities- Keith's mother was even his den leader.



As a teenager Keith continued to hone his humor and was involved with the school paper and the Civil Air Patrol. His family enjoyed spending time together in their sailboat and stopping for footlong hotdogs and rootbeer. Keith graduated from Bedford H.S. and briefly attended Eastern Michigan University. He followed his parents to Phoenix, AZ in 1975, completing his education and was soon after hired at Intel.



Keith married briefly, and from that union had his first child, Daniella Marie (Long), in 1983. Keith raised Daniella as a single father and they were the best of friends: sharing Slurpees in the Arizona heat, watching MacGyver, Star Trek, M.A.S.H., and WWE together, enjoying such gourmet cuisine as Boy Scout eggs and pork n' beans over toast- Keith even learned how to braid her hair. There was also lots of time spent making memories with Keith's parents, Pat and Tom. Keith sacrificed much in taking care of his daughter and she had the happiest childhood because of him.



Keith started another new adventure in Colorado Springs in 1989, with Daniella and their golden retriever, Bailey, in tow. It was there that he met and fell in love with Jane Ann Robertson. They were married in 1991 and added to their family in 1993 with the addition of Thomas Gregory. Shortly after this, the family moved to Pocatello, ID, where the family grew once more when Gregory Robert was born in 1995.



The years in Idaho were characterized by summer camping trips in the Tetons, skiing at Pebble Creek, lots of holiday traditions and visits by the grandparents, and long walks with their goldens Bailey and Copper. In 2001 Keith, Jane, and the boys moved on to new adventures in Colorado Springs, CO, then Eden Prairie, MN, then settled back in Phoenix, AZ, once again near Pat and Tom.



Keith was a talented businessman and a jack of many trades. When work was scarce he was always finding new and creative ways to provide for his family. He and the boys were also very good at finding creative entertainment and he was so very proud of the men they were growing into.



In 2011 the call of Idaho once again sounded in their ears and the family moved back to Pocatello. This time, however, Keith was called Papa and Jane was Nana, by their grandchildren Paige, Corbin, Tayson, and later Hyrum. Their Nana and Papa were loving and attentive grandparents and their grandchildren love them dearly. In 2013 the family moved north to Post Falls where they fell in love with the countryside.



Keith was happy there with his boys- they were often taking hikes, drives, kayaking, and biking. One of his favorite hobbies was going to garage sales; it became a game to see what treasures he could find. Keith also deeply loved his wife Jane, who was always cleaning, cooking or baking something- she was a devoted and attentive partner to Keith.



Keith passed away quietly and peacefully in his home on the morning of December 22nd, 2019. He left a Keith-sized hole in our lives that no one will be able to fill completely. He will fondly be remembered as a hard-working, quick-witted, sarcastic, charismatic, loyal father, grandfather, husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He is preceded in death by his mother Pat; we know that wherever they are the two of them are up to no good together, and having one hell of a good time...and the beat goes on.



