Keith passed away early Friday morning on October 30, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho.



He was born on May 15, 1935 to Joseph Clegg and Alice Schmeer at his home in Bench, near Grace, Idaho. He and his twin sister were the youngest of six kids.



In 1957, Keith married Dixie Panter and eventually became a father to two sons. After his first marriage ended in divorce, Keith was introduced to Darlene Bailey Godfrey, a widow who had two daughters of her own. They were married on March 15, 1967 and settled in Soda Springs. They add four more children together to create a blended family of eight kids!



Keith is survived by his wife, Darlene Clegg, two sons-Scott (LuAnn) and Wayne (Dori), and five daughters- Lori Sue Godfrey, Shauna Clegg, Jennifer Smith (Corey), Connie Buree' (Tony), and Sara Johnson (Jim), and one brother-Maurice. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



Keith was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, and one daughter-Brenda Lee Godfrey.



