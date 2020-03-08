|
Keith R. Allen Sr. passed away March 5, 2020 in Huntsville, Alabama after a long and fruitful life.
He was born March 22, 1930 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to James S. and Etta Allen.
Keith served four years in the U.S. Air Force before attending and graduating from The Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech). Keith married Joyce Marie Campbell on August 11, 1963 and began an engineering consulting firm in 1965. After he retired at the end of 1998, Keith and Joyce enjoyed going on cruises. Keith and Joyce were enthusiastic square dancers, members of the First Presbyterian Church and the Elks Lodge 1648.
Mr. Allen is survived by his wife Joyce; sons Keith R. "Randy" Allen Jr. (Kelly) of Pocatello, Idaho; and Jon C. Allen (Sandra) of Mobile, Alabama; brothers Wayne and Lester; sisters Ruby Johnson and Ann Aldous; granddaughter Krysten Marie Allen Bullock (Michael) of Pocatello, Idaho; grandson Jared Keith Allen (Rachel) of Aurora, Colorado; great-grandson Conor Michael Bullock; and great-granddaughter Madison Marie Bullock.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 8 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Berryhill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow directly afterwards at 2 p.m. with burial to be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Huntland, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to or the Presbyterian Children's Home in Talladega, Alabama.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 8, 2020