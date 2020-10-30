Kelcy Jo Day, 43, of Caldwell, ID. Passed away unexpectedly on October 22, 2020.



Kelcy was born in Pocatello, ID to Nancy Call-Crawford and David Thornock. Kelcy graduated from Highland High School and continued her education with ISU.



She is survived by her parents, her children, Brooke Day, Allyssa Day, Justin Day, and Kelley Newlin, & her grandchildren. And by her brother, David Thornock-McClure & sister, Michelle Jensen.



A celebration of life will be held at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store