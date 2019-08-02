|
|
Kelley Ray Benningfield, 76, of Chubbuck, passed away on July 11, 2019.
Kelley was born in Weiser, Idaho to Ray and Jayalee Eudine Brooks Benningfield. He learned his first lessons in life in the small town of Lime, Oregon. He attended school through high school there while playing sports and working part time. He attended ISU in Pocatello and left early to serve in the US Army. After his enlistment, he returned to Pocatello where he met his wife Paula, and began work at the U.S. Postal service until his retirement. Kelley was always a hard worker, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was truly a kind hearted man concerned for those less fortunate and troubled. He possessed an admirable moral compass and will be missed.
A quote from my Kelley, "I learned to sample life as an adventure if it got dull. The times were mostly fun and the food was mostly good and when they weren't, Paula was there with a hug."
The devotion that he had for his wife was one of the most wonderful things to watch. She suffered traumatic brain damage, and he devoted the time he had left to making sure she was taken care of to the best of his ability. Even though he was suffering himself, he never wavered from taking care of his wife.
He was a man true to his beliefs that all should be treated fairly and equally, and that if someone needed help, he would do all he could to help. His motto was do your best, even if it doesn't seem like it is much, and his work ethic showed it throughout his life.
From his family: How does one condense memories of 49 years to a few sentences? What I remember the most is the experiences my Dad provided for his kids. We were able to participate in Martial Arts, Football , and really any sport or other activity such as computer camp; In his own way, he would demonstrate his love for us, now that I think back on it. I did not understand this until much later in life unfortunately; One time I had asked if he would bring a pizza to my school for lunch and he did. Another time while hanging up Christmas lights, he climbed up to the roof to "help" despite my protestations. He ended up hitting his head hard resulting in one side of his face turning black and blue; I still remember the small town boy quote as well and that he did not follow modern trends, always saying he spelled Kelley like the boy version and eschewing the internet; I'm so lucky to have grown up with such a kind man as a role model. No matter where we were, or who he was speaking to, he treated everyone with a kind of humanity and care that I can only ever hope to have. However, he not only had such an impact on my life in that aspect. He was a grandpa through and through. Every time he called, he always had a new, elaborate pun to tell me. This along with his pranks became something I looked forward to. He always treated me with respect and love and I'll be forever grateful to this man who I had the honor to call my grandpa.
He is survived by his wife Paula, his brother Steve and his wife Irene, his first son Aaron and his wife Erica, their two children Dakota, and Amanda, his second son Alex and his wife Jennifer, Their three children Sarah, Jenna, and Bekah, and his third son Adrian.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that you make a donation to a .
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 2, 2019