Kellie Mitsue Dippel, 56, found her forever peace on June 26, 2019 at her home in Inkom, Idaho.



Kellie was born January 31, 1963 in Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii to Thomas and Doris Takimoto.



Kellie was always eager for new adventures. By the time she was 9, she had travelled the world, circling it three times. Later, she lived in Hawaii, Oregon, Arizona, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho and even a tiny atoll in the Pacific Ocean. She and partner John enjoyed road trips across the country in their "vamper" and recently acquired a winter home in Waimea, Hawaii.



Her interests included painting, dancing, gardening, and trail riding. Her pride are her three children. Her talents: green thumb, self-made businesswoman, could strike up a conversation with anyone.



Kellie is survived by her parents, Thomas and Doris Takimoto, sisters Beryl Kannarr and Jeri Takimoto, children Sarah, Emily and Jake Dippel and partner John Chapman.



Memorial services for Kellie will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Road, in Chubbuck, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on July 4, 2019