Kelly Talbot, 68, of Pocatello, passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 8, 2020. A private family service will be held. A recording of the service will be posted to the Wilks Funeral Home website.
A public visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, ID. The family asks that anyone attending please wear a mask. Due to COVID restrictions, the amount of people that can be in the funeral home at once will be limited. Please be prepared to wait outside if needed. For full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome.com