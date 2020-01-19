Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Jorgensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Jorgensen


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth A. Jorgensen Obituary
Kenny passed away on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at PMC in Pocatello. He was 59 years old. Kenny was born in Pocatello on Oct 13, 1960 to Allen and Geraldine Jorgensen.

At age twelve his family moved to Inkom on Indian Creek Road. Kenny attended jr high and high school at Marsh Valley. After high school he worked various jobs as a carpenter and as a landscaper. He graduated from ISU with a BS degree. He worked part time at Snug Fleece during college and then went full time with them after graduation. Kenny loved skiing, his motorcycle and hunting.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Melody; his dad, Allen Jorgensen; his mother, Geraldine and step-dad, Rafael CdeBaca; sisters, Cydney Proctor and Lisa Kendall-Drake. Kenny was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa and brother, Dee. Memorial services will be Jan 21st at 1:00 PM at St Anthony Catholic Church in Pocatello.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -