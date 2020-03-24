|
|
Kenneth Dwayne Jones was born on November 27, 1955 in Pocatello, Idaho, to John Paul Jones and Ruth L. (Romriell) Jones. He passed away on March 21, 2020 in Pocatello following an illness at his home. Honoring his wishes, Ken will be cremated under the care of Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave., Pocatello. Please share memories, photographs and condolences at www.downardfuneralhome.com A memorial services will be held at a later date in Idaho. Inurnment will be is Bonne Terre, Missouri.
Kenneth married Carlon Fay Bourisaw on March 30, 2000 in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad as a Carmen Welder. He loved wood working as well as many sports, including, rodeo, loved the Denver Broncos and going to Island Park with his family.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, John Paul Jones and Ruth and Bob Jorgensen; a sister Betty Lish Blair.
He is survived by his wife Carlon of Pocatello; daughters, Jennie (Stacy) Bloxham of Pocatello, and Patty (Scott) Dunham of Meridian, Idaho; Angela (Kevin) McCory of Missouri; son, Floyd "Bingo" Parsons of Pocatello; grandchildren, Caleb and Carmeron Lamb of Meridian, Traae, Jobie, Rylee and Hannah Bloxham of Pocatello, Zachari Rowley of Missouri; siblings, Ron Lish, Cora (Brian) Hendricks, Ginger (Steve) Krouge, Paul (Norma) Jones, and Bobby (Jodi) Jorgensen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and his favorite puppy, Draven.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 24, 2020