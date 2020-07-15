Formerly of American Falls, Idaho, died at his home in Olalla, Washington on July 10, 2020 with his wife and son by his side after a difficult battle with dementia.



Kevin was born January 14,1955 in American Falls to Adolf and Velene Thomas Mauch.



He spent his childhood at the family farm in the South Pleasant Valley area of American Falls, and attended American Falls Public Schools. He served in the US Navy from 1973 to 1975.



Kevin married Debbie Phelps Mauch in American Falls on June 28 1974, and together they had three sons: Joshua, Jeremiah, and Jacob.



After returning from the U.S. Navy, Kevin worked on the family farm until he later became employed at J.R. Simplot in Pocatello, ID where he made his career for the next 38 years.



Kevin always displayed a wonderful sense of humor that constantly brought many smiles



and laughter to family and friends. He had a joke to tell, or some humorous



situation to comment on, and his laugh always lightened the room. During his years



in American Falls, Kevin loved the outdoors, especially four-wheeling and shooting in the lavas and high desert. He really enjoyed visits to Yellowstone National Park, and delighted in exploring the Park and watching the wildlife.



Kevin is survived by his wife, Debbie; sons Joshua (Heather); Jacob (Brody); grandson Jaden and granddaughter Jasmyne.



Along with siblings Sandra (Gary) Vollmer; Cheryl (Buck) Day; Vance (JoAnn) Mauch and Jason Mauch; and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, brother Douglas and son Jeremiah. A celebration of life will be held in South Eastern Idaho at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store