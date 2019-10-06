|
|
KinzLeigh Jey Conn precious baby girl of Baylee Conn was born prematurely into the arms of angels on September 24th 2019 at Portneuf Medical Center. Although KinzLeigh never spent any time with us on Earth she is very loved and touched many of our lives.
KinzLeigh is preceded in death by her great great grandparents Desma and Lavoy Maycock of Beaver Utah, Phyllis and Frank Myers of Beaver Utah Delbert and Betty Loosli of Blackfoot Idaho.
In addition to KinzLeighs beautiful mother Baylee Conn, she is survived by her grandmother Jessica Maycock of Pocatello Idaho and her great grandparents Gloria and Craig Maycock of Beaver Utah, Vickie and Bruce Cottrell of Chubbuck Idaho and one Uncle Trever Dustin jr. Of Pocatello Idaho. KinzLeigh is also blessed with several wonderful Great Aunts Uncles and cousins.
No services will be held however there will be a private memorial at a later date.
We love you KinzLeigh baby you will be truly missed and never forgotten..
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 6, 2019