Kristy was born in Pocatello, Idaho December 10, 1951 to Leona Armstrong Thurman and Clifford Guy Thurman. Kristy graduated from Highland High in Pocatello in 1970. She married Terry Kent Moore in December 1974 while attending Idaho State University. She gave the world two beloved sons while living in Utah.
Nicholas Guy Moore, 1975 and Michael Dale Moore in 1979. Upon divorcing, the family moved to Denver Colorado where she built lifetime friendships in riding gold wing motorcycles. Her friends were loved like family. In 2005, she became the spouse of Mike Walker after a tragic motorcycle accident.She is survived by her two sisters, Kerry Thurman in Grand Junction, CO. Kally Rae Thurman in Hope, ID. Her 2 boys, Eldest son Nicholas Moore, Mistie (wife) and 2 grandchildren Brynlee (13) and Greyson (8). They have a home in Logan Utah. Her son, Michael Moore resides in Washington with her granddaughters, Eva Loren and Vivian Gale. Service is planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request a remembrance to the hospice of your choice. They served Kristy and Kerry well in the last few months.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019