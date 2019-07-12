LaQuita Sklenar of Pocatello passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 after failing to recover from an infection following a fall.



Lucky-as she was known to friends and family-was born July 9, 1935 to Charles and Bessie Stepanek of Schuyler, Nebraska. After graduating from high school, Lucky worked for Dale Electronics in Columbus and married Joe Sklenar of Abie, Nebraska in 1957.



In 1963, Lucky and Joe moved to Soda Springs, Idaho, where Joe found employment at the J.R. Simplot Company while Lucky worked reception for Judge Rasmussen. Later, Lucky moved into insurance, among the first women to achieve an agent license, first holding down the Soda branch of the Hendricks Agency before moving to the Walker Agency. Lucky later followed Joe to Afton, Wyoming after Simplot relocated there. When Joe passed away, Lucky moved to Pocatello, Idaho to be closer to her daughters. She remained highly active in the Catholic Church, continuing to participate in the Legion of Mary and helping to distribute communion to the homebound until the need to enter assisted living. Her kind, generous, and compassionate spirit will be much missed by those who knew her.



LaQuita was preceded in death by her parents and husband, as well as siblings Charles, Gladys, Wylma, Ronald, and Bette. She is survived by siblings Marcella, Orin, and Carol, as well as daughters, Debey and Kathy, and granddaughter, Calli.



A rosary will be said Monday, July 15 starting at 6:30 pm at Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs, followed at 7:00 by a viewing. Funeral mass will be said Tuesday, July 16 11:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church followed by burial in the Fairview Cemetery.



