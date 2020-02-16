|
|
Our dad, Larry Dean Clovis, left this world on February 6, 2020 after losing a valiant fight with cancer. He was born May 31, 1944 in Durango, Colorado, the third (or fourth, depending who you ask) child of Charles and Betty Clovis.
Larry spent his early years in the Fort Hall/Blackfoot where he worked as a mechanic at the Gay Mine. He had a natural gift for wood work, building many homes through his life. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1962 where he was a Gunner's Mate serving two tours with the Pacific Fleet on the USS Yorktown Aircraft Carrier. In 1971, he moved to Alaska where he worked the sawmills in Seldovia and retired about 15 years ago after working many years on the North Slope.
Larry married Barbara Kingston in 1962 and welcomed two daughters, Carina born in 1965 and Dina born in 1969. He later married Mary Faulkner in 1976 and welcomed Verena born in 1977. He then married Eve Hoover in 2000 - they split their time between Alaska and Hawaii and enjoyed many years together living (and loving) the retirement life.
Larry is survived by his wife Eve Clovis, Soldotna, AK; his 3 daughters Carina Cassel, Kennewick, WA; Dina (Tim) Lish, Fort Hall, ID; and Verena (Aaron) Shehan, Cumming, GA. He is also survived by 9-grandchildren: Sharina Cluff (Tommy Pascal); Elisa Warren, Antonio Boyiddle, Elizabeth (Christian) Bell, Wyatt (Ashley) Lish, Rylee & Skyler Heiner, and twins Noah & Ruger Shehan. He is also survived by 7-great-grandchildren, his twin sister Lorna Bunch, Soldotna, AK; older brother Bud (Delores) Clovis, Blackfoot, ID; sister Sharon (Mike) Day, Soldotna, AK; brother Monty (Ann) Clovis, Chandler, AZ. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, young brother Tommy and infant daughter Billie Joe.
We would like to extend gratitude to family and friends near and far for their love and support. Our cousin Kelly Clovis and his wife Joan have been a blessing and we appreciate your friendship with dad through the years. Also want to thank family friend Laurie Freeman, you are an angel here on earth and we'll never be able to repay you.
The family will celebrate Dad this summer in Alaska.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 16, 2020